Local historians, community leaders celebrate renovations of historic Pittsburgh house

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittbsburgh’s oldest historic landmarks has received a new look.

The Neill Log House is the oldest log cabin in the city.

The Friends of Neill Log House hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon to celebrate its renovations.

Senator Jay Costa, Representative Dan Frankel and Councilperson Erika Straussburger were some of the leaders who attended the event.

After the ceremony, some kids got to go on a tour through the centuries-old structure.

The log house in Schenley Park dates back to 1795, predating the city of Pittsburgh’s first charter.

“We’re beginning to understand the struggles that the settlers had, how they overcame them, and that’s what history does for us. It helps us look at the past, look at what the struggles were, look at how society overcame them, and then face our own struggles,” said Vice President of the Friends of Neil Log House Mardi Isler.

The house will be open for public tours in 2025.

