Local ice cream company creates limited-run flavor benefitting Magee research

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area ice cream company and a women’s health research institute teamed up to create a sweet treat that will benefit research and patient care initiatives.

On Wednesday, Millie’s Homemade Icecream and the Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation announced the launch of ‘Oh, Baby.’ The ice cream was developed to celebrate Mother’s Day and benefit women’s health research and patient care initiatives at Magee-Womens.

The purple ice cream is cream is vanilla flavored and loaded with bits of frosted birthday cake and rainbow sprinkles. It’s available throughout May, while supplies last, at select Millie’s Scoop Shops and other wholesale partners that stock Millie’s varieties, like Giant Eagle.

“Millie’s is so excited to partner with Magee-Womens for the month of May,” said Lauren Townsend, co-founder of Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream. “Together, we’ve created ‘Oh, Baby,’ a flavor that is not only fun and delicious, but reflective of the tireless work of the Magee community to help women and babies thrive.”

Millie’s will donate a portion of sales to support the Women’s Health Impact Fund at Magee-Womens.

“We are excited about this opportunity to partner with Millie’s,” said Michael Annichine, CEO & president of Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation. “This collaboration is such a fun, and delicious way, to raise awareness of the critical need for women’s health research, and to celebrate all the new moms and babies that we will welcome at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital this month.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group