Local inmate accused of tossing cup filled with urine, feces into corrections officer’s face

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — An inmate is now facing new charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he assaulted a corrections officer.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, on Jan. 23, an inmate in the Greene County Jail filled a cup with urine and feces from his jail cell toilet, then tossed it into a corrections officer’s face.

That inmate, identifed by troopers as Maurice Greene, of Philadelphia, reportedly later admitted to the crime.

Online court records show Greene now faces multiple charges, including assault by prisoner, aggravated assault and simple assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group