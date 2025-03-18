Local lawmaker plans to propose legislation that would make EBT benefits more secure

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a monthly deposit that means the world to some families

“We are low income based I need help providing for my children,” said Jahqwayla Harris, who lives in Port Vue.

That over $600 a month is life-changing for Harris and her three kids, but last week the deposit to her EBT account went in at midnight and 20 minutes later the money was gone.

“I had maybe ten different transactions in like ten different states and cities, this is crazy,” Harris said.

This isn’t a new scam. Since October 2022, Pennsylvania has recorded more than 23,000 EBT thefts, but the federal government would reimburse that money back. That changed in December.

“Now I have to spoon cash that I really don’t have that has to go to other things like bills and other necessities. It’s hurtful, we are struggling right now,” Harris said.

State Representative Doyle Heffley has gotten dozens of these calls. That’s why he’s introducing a bill to create better security around the program by changing the way people use the card.

“They are just swipe; we did talk with the department about can we just go with chip enabled. When I think about it most of my credit cards have chip but because the way the cards are set up and the retailers that use them not everyone has chip enabled machines,” Heffley said.

So, the upgrade wouldn’t just be to the cards, but to some of the stores to be able to read the new chips. It’s a costly undertaking for the Department of Human Services but one Heffley believes is needed to protect Pennsylvanians.

“We are stealing from the most vulnerable people and any kind of theft is wrong but everyone wants to make sure when public dollars are given out to people that need it that they are going to be able to utilize those dollars,” Heffley said.

There are some things people can do to protect themselves now. It can include changing your pin and password often and keeping your card hidden until you have to use it. Also, before you swipe look for any skimmer devices.

