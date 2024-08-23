Local lawmaker working to create registry for convicted child abusers

PITTSBURGH — There are 3.6 million cases of child abuse reported across our country every year, in our state there’s no one spot to find those offenders, but one lawmaker is hoping to change that.

“This piece of legislation is modeled after Megan’s Law which is designed specifically for sex offenders, it would basically be using the same premise and process the only difference is it’s for any crime committed against a child,” said Rep. Aaron Bernstine who represents Butler & Lawrence Counties.

Bernstine believes this new child abuse registry is something the public needs. It would require anyone convicted of certain child abuse offenses such as aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, or corruption of a minor to provide job, home and vehicle information to state police.

“I think the more information the public has the better it is, this provides people with information that lets people make decisions that are best for your child and your family,” Bernstine said.

But what is the legal impact to these offenders? We took that question to legal analyst Blaine Jones.

“Theoretically it sounds good, but if you do a deeper dive the practical application may have some issues. Such as when you have a law that’s too broad it can impact a wider demographic than intended,” Jones said.

Jones believes the registry should only be for violent offenders or the most serious crimes because right now it would include misdemeanor offenses. He foresees this could lead to more offenders going to trial to avoid the lifetime penalty.

“When I have someone facing a sexual crime, you are looking at two concurrent items. The criminal justice system and the potential registry lifetime, 15 year registry,” Jones said.

Bernstine said he already has co-sponsors for the bill from both sides of the aisle. He plans to formally introduce the bill in the next few weeks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group