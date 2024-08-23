‘Today was the day’: Karns City quarterback Mason Martin uses voice for first time in nearly a year

PITTSBURGH — Mason Martin’s dad shared that for the first time in nearly a year, the Karns City quarterback has found his voice.

Denny Martin said Thursday that Mason didn’t grunt or groan, but used his voice for the first time since collapsing during a football game last year.

“He’s been close. Today was the day,” Denny said in a Facebook post.

Denny said Mason’s speech therapist decided to try a push/pull technique, which prompted Mason to take a deep breath and vocalize.

Those in the room began screaming with joy, and Denny said Mason began smiling.

“I swear he was laughing a little bit. It was a very emotional moment,” Denny said.

Later, Mason’s occupational therapist asked him a question and he responded with “um-hum,” Denny said.

“It was only fitting that he did it in Speech for Heather Baileys. When we first met her I knew she was going to accomplish big things with him. She told us that she has been following along since the beginning and she used to think to herself how much she would love to work with him. She got very emotional telling us how excited she was when she came in to work and saw his name on her schedule. She has him doing something new every session and he just keeps responding to her. He bonded with her right away and they definitely have this chemistry that just works,” Denny said in the post.

“God continues to surround us with the right people. People that are passionate about making a difference. People that don’t shy away from a challenge, but rather pray ‘bring him to me.’ It is no coincidence that he ended up in the ACMH Rehab Unit. It was another answered prayer,” the post continued.

