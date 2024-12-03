Local lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to legalize, decriminalize adult-use cannabis

PENNSYLVANIA — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill that would essentially legalize recreational marijuana by decriminalizing it.

Recreational marijuana is illegal in the state but many people, including Quinn Marshall believe people have been unfairly punished and put behind bars for having it.

“I know there’s a lot of people in jail right now for small crimes, petty things that have to do with it, and I think that it shouldn’t be such a serious crime or offense or even illegal at all,” Marshall said.

That’s what state Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny) is trying to do. He’s co-sponsoring a bill with state Rep. Rick Krajewski (D-Philadelphia) that would regulate and decriminalize recreational weed so a person wouldn’t face charges if they’re found with it.

Frankel said the state needs to catch up with the rest of the region and legalize adult-use cannabis. He said his legislation would erase decades of injustice.

“So many people over so many decades have been subject to the adverse criminal justice system that has imprisoned and penalized so many people, and in many cases, still impair their ability to be productive citizens today,” Frankel said.

The bill would expunge pot-related criminal records. It would also set up a framework for legal markets for recreational use that would generate tax revenue. That money would then be invested into communities that have historically been harmed by the war on drugs, particularly within black communities.

“Whatever kind of tax revenue we end of generating from adult use can be reinvested in these communities to create opportunities for folks,” said Frankel.

That part of the bill is something Marshall can get on board with.

“If the money can get put back into the community, why wouldn’t it be a good thing for people?” said Marshall.

Frankel said there is bipartisan support for the legislation to move it forward in both chambers.

