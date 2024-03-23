Local leaders name street in Hill District after Pittsburgh’s ‘mother of Civil Rights’

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh activist was memorialized in the Hill District Saturday morning as local leaders and organizations gathered to honorarily rename a street after her.

Kirkpatrick Street has received an honorary new name; it will not be known as “Alma Speed Fox Way.”

Alma Speed Fox is known as “The Mother of Civil Rights” in Pittsburgh.

Tim Stevens, chairman and CEO of The Black Political Empowerment, sent a letter of support for the street renaming, emphasizing that it would have a positive impact on local communities, educational value, immortalize a symbol of progress and rally community support.

“The renaming of Kirkpatrick Street to Alma Speed Fox Boulevard would be a symbolic step towards recognizing and rectifying historical imbalances. It would demonstrate the city’s commitment to inclusivity and equality and send a powerful message that the contributions of individuals from all backgrounds are valued and celebrated. Alma Speed Fox was not only a civil rights champion for decades,” said Stevens.

Fox served as the executive director for the NAACP in Pittsburgh from 1966-1971.

She also helped found the local non-profit “Freedom Unlimited Inc.” According to their website, the organization’s goal is to promote racial and economic justice in the Greater Pittsburgh area by providing education and direct relief.

Local leaders and civil rights groups gathered at the B-PEP headquarters at 12 p.m. on Saturday for the unveiling ceremony.

“She was the mother of the Civil Rights movement here in the greater Pittsburgh region, as well as the mother of the women’s rights movement in the greater Pittsburgh region,” said state representative La’Tasha D. Mayes.

The “Alma Speed Fox Way” street sign will be in front of the Freedom Unlimited building.

