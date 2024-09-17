Local man arrested after police find drugs, guns following attempted child care center trespassing

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police said he tried to trespass at a child care center in Squirrel Hill.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 5600 block of Solway Street on Sept. 13 for reports of an attempted trespass of a locked child care center. The caller told police they saw the suspect walk across an alleyway and go into an apartment building.

Officers talked with the man through the door of a second-floor apartment. He told them he was staying with a friend and opened the door, police said.

The man was detained for the trespass attempt and suspected possible burglary of the apartment, police said.

During a protective sweep of the apartment, police found multiple guns, narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Officers then executed a search warrant, recovering nine guns, including four long rifles and five handguns, ammunition, marijuana, mushrooms, packaging materials, suspected fentanyl and more than $2,200 from the scene.

Travis Hickly, 34, was arrested on several outstanding warrants and faces multiple felony firearms and narcotics-related charges, as well as criminal attempt trespass and providing false identification to law enforcement. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Police also issued an arrest warrant for Michael Olds, 24, for conspiracy, persons not to possess and prohibited act.

There is no evidence of any direct or indirect threat made to the childcare center and the initial trespass incident is considered to be an isolated event, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

