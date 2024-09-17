Local

2 people charged after man shot, killed over cleanliness of house in South Side Slopes, police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Two people are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in South Side Slopes Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the 20 block of Sharon Street at 4:25 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found Eddie Kimber, who had been shot in the back. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting happened during an argument between roommates over the cleanliness of their house.

Destiny Jenkins and her boyfriend, Lee McGinnis, are facing criminal homicide charges in connection to the shooting. Court documents said Jenkins was found with a gun at the time of her arrest. A witness reported that McGinnis was the one who shot Kimber.

