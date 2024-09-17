Local

Time releases World’s Best Companies, 7 are based in Pittsburgh

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

Downtown skyline

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Time magazine has released its 2024 list of the World’s Best Companies. Seven are headquartered in Pittsburgh.

Dozens more operate in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The list is by Time and Statista, a statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The ranking is based on a formula of employee satisfaction surveys, revenue growth and environmental, social and corporate governance. It includes 1,000 companies around the globe across multiple industry sectors.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Charleroi residents, leaders respond to former President Trump’s comments on immigrant population
  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ faces federal charges in New York, his lawyer says
  • Custodian in McKeesport Area School District on leave after police say drugs were found in his car
  • VIDEO: Neighbors stunned after UPS driver attacked in Carrick
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read