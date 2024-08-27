PITTSBURGH — A Harrison Township man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to bring multiple weapons into the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Stephen Ratulowski, 40, got into the courthouse through the Grant Street entrance at 9 a.m. Monday. He was carrying a tool that looked like a red cane, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

Local man charged with trying to bring daggers disguised as cane into Allegheny County Courthouse Local man charged with trying to bring daggers disguised as cane into Allegheny County Courthouse

The tool was run through the scanner and security officers immediately noticed it had two sharp objects inside, officials said.

The cane was dismantled and sheriff’s deputies found it contained a 4-inch dagger and a 4-inch fork type dagger.

Ratulowski was taken into custody. He is charged with two counts of prohibited offensive weapons and one count of possession of a weapon in a court facility.

Ratulowski was transported to the Allegheny County Jail after which he was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. He has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 12, 2024.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group