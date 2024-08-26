West Virginia boy dies after getting hurt at football practice

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia boy died after getting hurt at football practice over the weekend.

NBC affiliate WSAZ reports Cohen Craddock, an eighth-grader at Madison Middle School in Boone County, suffered a head injury during practice on Friday.

Cohen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He died Saturday.

WSAZ reports that Madison Middle School and the district have received an outpouring of support from surrounding communities after Cohen’s death.

“The staff, students and football team at Madison Middle School would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of love, support, kindness and caring that has been expressed from so many across the state, region, and nation,” said Shann Elkins, the principal of Madison Middle School. “It has been overwhelming and comforting in this time of heartbreak. We would like everyone to know that Cohen was a wonderful, polite, and smart young man who was an important part of our school family.”

Boone County Superintendent Matthew Riggs shared a statement with WSAZ, saying in part:

“The entire Boone County Schools’ community is beginning to mourn the loss of Cohen Craddock, an 8th-grade student at Madison Middle School. As a Redhawk, Cohen was loved by his classmates, his teachers, his administrators, and the entire Madison Middle School staff. Cohen was also a member and leader of the Redhawks’ Football Team... Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cohen’s family, friends, teammates, classmates, and the entire MMS staff. As our thoughts and prayers go out to Cohen’s family, we would ask that same from the community in that his family may find healing, comfort, protection and strength.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group