Missing 2-year-old found after hours-long search in Washington County

ALLENPORT, Pa. — A missing 2-year-old was found after an early morning, hours-long search in Washington County.

Stockdale Fire Department on Facebook said crews were activated for the search and detail at around 12:46 a.m. A 2-year-old girl was reported missing from her home in Allenport.

K-9 units, a thermal drone and extra manpower were added to the early search due to the unknown amount of time the girl was missing for, the fire department said.

The K-9 team got a scent and tracked it towards the river, so water rescue units and Lifeflight were requested to assist in the search.

The child was found after an extensive ground search, the fire department said. She was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The fire department said the search lasted for three and a half hours and “a happy outcome was the result.”

