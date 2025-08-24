Local man handed sentence after being convicted of possessing child pornography

INDIANA, Pa. — A local man was handed his sentence Friday, after being convicted of possessing child pornography.

Eric Palmer, 41, of Indiana, was sentenced to five years of probation and must register under Megan’s Law for 15 years, according to the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office.

Palmer pleaded no contest to multiple charges, including ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication device, all classified as third-degree felonies.

An investigation into the crimes was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Southwest Computer Crime Unit, which acted on a cyber tip report from May 3, 2024, indicating that child pornography was being loaded, distributed or saved.

Investigators linked the activity to Palmer through user information, including an email address and telephone number connected to him.

A search warrant at Palmer’s home led to multiple devices being seized, and later analysis showed hidden folders containing child pornography.

“It is a terrible reality in our world that we need a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Computer Crime Unit, but we do,” said Indiana County DA Robert Manzi. “The great work of the men and women working for the Pennsylvania State Police and the National Center helped locate this defendant, complete a very thorough investigation and convict him on all eleven felony charges.”

