Local man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking, firearm charges

A local man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearm charges, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Corey Adkins, 28, of Sharon, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Adkins’ sentencing is scheduled for April 23. He could face up to life in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

The Sharon Police Department investigated the case along with the FBI and ATF.

