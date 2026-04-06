Local Meals on Wheels says rent is going up from $500 to $2,000 a month

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A program that helps deliver meals to those in need throughout the South Hills is in jeopardy of losing its location.

South West Meals on Wheels says their rent is going up from $500 to $2,000 a month - a price they simply can’t afford. They currently work out of Bridgeville Manor, a senior living facility. They say if the rent goes up, they might not be able to continue the work they do.

Folks who live at Bridgeville Manor were outraged to learn their building is raising rent for Meals on Wheels.

“That’s outrageous,” Sandra Lee tells Channel 11. “That much of a jump, why? What’s the problem?”

“It’s just wrong,” Lori Vallarian added. “It’s just wrong. The elderly - they kind of get shoved aside.”

South West Meals on Wheels started a GoFundMe to raise money to keep operating. They’ve been delivering meals and checking on seniors, including those who live at Bridgeville Manor, for more than a decade.

“They can’t cook, they’re in wheelchairs and have walkers and oxygen,” Lee said. “I even help the one woman when her food gets delivered. I bring it in and put it in her fridge because they can’t do it. It’s just impossible.”

This chapter of Meals on Wheels says the people they serve depend on them not just for a hot meal, but for the connection, safety and care volunteers provide. Sometimes they’re the only person those in need see the whole day or even the whole week.

Neighbors want to know why the rent is going up so much and if a compromise can be reached.

“I want to know why,” Vallarian tells Channel 11. “Why are you doing it? What’s your plan? They’re helping the good, it’s charitable, it’s God’s work.”

We went to Bridgeville Manor. Nobody was at the reception desk, and we called and left a voicemail to ask about the rent going up and if anything can be done. Our calls have not been returned.

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