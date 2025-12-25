Local mother-daughter service organization gives wrapped blankets to patients at AHN Wexford

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local organization helped bring some holiday spirit to people stuck in the hospital this Christmas.

The National Charity League Inc., Pittsburgh Linxx Chapter, is a volunteer organization composed of mothers and daughters.

Volunteers spent Wednesday delivering wrapped blankets to patients at the AHN Wexford Hospital.

Katie Farah, founder and past president of the Pittsburgh Linxx Chapter, said the goal was to help people in the hospital know that they’re not forgotten.

“There’s (no better) gratification than seeing somebody else smile and being able to spread holiday cheer, especially at this time of year,” Farah said.

The organization was able to give more than 100 blankets to patients this year.

Fourteen of the Pittsburgh Linxx Chapter’s teenage members were honored earlier this month for their volunteerism, being recognized at a luncheon with Gov. Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro in Harrisburg.

