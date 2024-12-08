Local mothers host toy drive to bring cheer to sick children

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People from around the Robinson Township area collected toys for sick kids on Saturday.

Attendees got to meet and take pictures with Santa, make holiday crafts, and enjoy some cookies and hot cocoa all for a good cause.

The Second Annual Tree-Mendous Toy Drive was held at the Archangel Gabriel School Cafeteria.

It was organized by Amanda Langford and Gretchen Fischer who both started nonprofits in memory of their sons who died young from illnesses. The two said they were brought together through their grief and hope to bring good to the world.

“Grieving our child will never end, but we hope to channel some of the energy these complicated emotions pull from us into doing something good,” says Gretchen Fischer, founder of the Benjamin Benefit Foundation.

The event also raised money for local schools that support children with special needs including The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center, The Children’s Institute, The Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children and St. Anthony School Programs.

Fischer and Langford hope the toy drive will make the holidays brighter for children in need.

