Local motorcyclist arrested after leading police on chase while carrying methamphetamine

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after police say he led officers on a miles-long chase while carrying methamphetamine Friday.

Elizabeth Township police said they, in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office Task Force, served a search warrant for drugs and a suspect at a house in Forward Township.

Police said during the search warrant execution, the suspect fled from the house on a motorcycle. He was carrying a large backpack.

Elizabeth Township officers pursued the suspect for three miles. He was found headed down into a wooded area a few miles away from his house on Roberts Hollow Road.

Elizabeth Township said officers from their department and Jefferson Hills took the suspect, identified as Jason Smith, 37, into custody. He was found to be in possession of a large bundle of methamphetamine.

Additionally, a search warrant of his house turned up methamphetamine, cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana, prescription drugs and a gun which he was prohibited to have due to prior felony arrests.

