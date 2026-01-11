Local official makes bet on Steelers playoff game with Houston-area judge

PITTSBURGH — One local official has made a friendly wager with a Houston-area official ahead of the Steelers playoff game against the Texans on Monday.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo are in on the wager.

If the Steelers win on Monday, Judge Hidalgo will have to dress in Steelers’ gear and send County Executive Innamorato a NASA jacket. If the Texans win, County Executive Innamorato will don Texans’ merchandise and send Judge Hidalgo a Steel City jacket.

“We’re excited to welcome the Texans to a rowdy Acrisure Stadium on Monday night. As you undoubtedly saw when we defeated the Ravens, the Steel Curtain is ready for anything the Texans throw at us,” Innamorato said. ” I’m confident Judge Hidalgo will enjoy wearing some black and gold in the near future.”

Judge Hidalgo feels just as confident about her team.

“It’s great that the Pittsburgh Steelers think they have a shot against our Texans in the Wild Card Round! I look forward to seeing County Executive Innamorato in blue and red at a public address,” she said.

Channel 11 will be the best place for live pregame and postgame coverage as the Steelers return to the playoffs.

We will be live, getting fans ready for the first home playoff game in five years, starting at 4 p.m. Monday. Then we’ll be live again after the game ends with postgame coverage starting at 11:15 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group