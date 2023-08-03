Local officials planning to open new juvenile detention facility to reduce increasing crime

BEAVER, Pa. — Since the pandemic, local authorities have been dealing with an increase in serious juvenile crimes. As a result, eight counties are teaming up to create a local regional facility.
“Southwestern Pennsylvania is in the middle of a juvenile crime crisis and as that’s hitting us we’ve had a number of juvenile detentions facilities close,” Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier told Channel 11.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
