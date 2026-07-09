Local Olympians using success in Milan-Cortina as fuel for bright futures

Few things capture the American spirit quite like a medal-winning moment at the Olympics.

For two athletes from Western Pennsylvania who won in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games, there’s still so much magic in the memory five months later.

“It’s literally just a mad rush of how fast can you get on the ice,” said Ava McNaughton, a Seven Fields native and goalie for the Team USA women’s hockey team that won gold in February. “You can’t not think back and smile about it. It’s truly one of a kind.”

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Jasmine Jones, who is from Greensburg and captured bronze in the two-woman bobsled, has similar memories.

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“At the end of our finish, we’re getting our American flags to display on our backs; having that moment meant the world to me because it was something that I always wanted to do,” Jones said. “I always wanted to go to the Olympics and represent my country.”

Life after the podium hasn’t slowed down.

Jones jumped back into her role as a senior airman in the United States Air Force. Her medal now serves as fuel for the 2030 Olympic Games in the French Alps.

Proving there’s a Pittsburgh-area connection around every corner, Jones keeps that medal in a custom holder made by Johnstown native Daniel Barefoot, who competed for Team USA in skeleton.

Jones tells Channel 11 the two became friends through their respective sports.

“It’s been really cool witnessing his coming into the sport and everything, as well as us getting closer together, pushing one another,” she said. “It’s definitely been a great friendship.”

McNaughton’s gold is proudly displayed at home, representing more than a dominant Olympic run. It’s also a huge milestone in a movement.

She recalled the number of young girls in attendance at Team USA’s games in Milan.

“They were just truly in awe. It was like I was seeing myself in the past,” she said. “I’m just really grateful to be able to hopefully emulate something that girls want to look up to and strive to.”

After the Olympics, McNaughton immediately returned to the University of Wisconsin, where she led the Badgers to their third NCAA championship in four years.

Still, her moment in Milan is tough to top.

“Standing there arm in arm and having the medal around our necks - the patriotism and the feeling that we came on top was the best thing in sports, probably.”

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