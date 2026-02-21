Greensburg native, bobsledder Jasmine Jones will return home as Olympic medalist

CORTINA — Jasmine Jones will return home from the Milan Cortina Games as an Olympic medalist.

Jones, a Greensburg native and former Hempfield High School track star, competed in the two-woman bobsledding event with pilot and four-time Olympic medalist Kaillie Humphries.

On Saturday, after four runs, the two posted a total time of 3:49.21, winning bronze. The pair fell only three-quarters of a second behind the No. 2 finishers from Team Germany. A German pair also secured gold.

While it was Humphries’ second medal of the 2026 Games, it was the first ever for Jones, who made her Olympic debut just a day before.

Team USA’s Kaysha Love and Azaria Hill placed fifth with a total time of 3:49.71, while Elana Meyers Taylor and Jadin O’Brien placed seventh with a total time of 3:50.49.

A six-time Olympian, Taylor won gold earlier in the women’s monobob event.

Milan Cortina Olympics Bobsled From left, Germany's silver medalists Lisa Buckwitz and Neele Schuten, Germany's gold medalists Deborah Levi and Laura Nolte and United States' bronze medalists Kaillie Armbruster Humphries and Jasmine Jones celebrate after the two woman bobsled competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

