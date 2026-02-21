Greensburg native, bobsledder Jasmine Jones will return home as Olympic medalist

CORTINA — Jasmine Jones will return home from the Milan Cortina Games as an Olympic medalist.
Jones, a Greensburg native and former Hempfield High School track star, competed in the two-woman bobsledding event with pilot and four-time Olympic medalist Kaillie Humphries.
On Saturday, after four runs, the two posted a total time of 3:49.21, winning bronze. The pair fell only three-quarters of a second behind the No. 2 finishers from Team Germany. A German pair also secured gold.
Kaillie Humphries and Jasmine Jones' bronze medal winning run! pic.twitter.com/SrzZGP3wLX— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2026
While it was Humphries’ second medal of the 2026 Games, it was the first ever for Jones, who made her Olympic debut just a day before.
Kaillie Humphries and Jasmine Jones get their medal moment. 👏 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/yyubEViUEz— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2026
Team USA’s Kaysha Love and Azaria Hill placed fifth with a total time of 3:49.71, while Elana Meyers Taylor and Jadin O’Brien placed seventh with a total time of 3:50.49.
A six-time Olympian, Taylor won gold earlier in the women’s monobob event.
