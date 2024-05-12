Local pastor holds anti-violence event after attempted shooting in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A North Braddock church held an event raising awareness against gun violence after a man tried to shoot a pastor there just a week earlier.

Pastor Glenn Germany of the Jesus Dwelling Place was rattled after a man walked into his church on Stokes Avenue and tried to shoot him.

Police say the man with the gun was Bernard Junior Polite, 26. Polite was later charged with homicide after his cousin was found dead in his home the same day.

In response to the violence, Pastor Germany held an event designed to raise awareness of domestic violence.

“We thank god that the young man will get help,” said Pastor Germany.

The event was a free concert that ran Sunday evening.

Members of the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department also attended the event, including Chief Derrick Turner.

Turner felt it was important to show the community support after the violence.

