Local Pennsylvania leaders split on President Trump’s big tax bill; how they voted & their reactions

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s big tax bill passed through the House of Representatives on Thursday.

It came with a tight roll call of 218-214. Two Republicans joined all Democrats who were opposed. It narrowly made its way out of the Senate, too, with Vice President JD Vance breaking a tie.

In Pennsylvania, local elected officials were also split. Here’s how elected officials in our area voted:

Congress members have been outspoken about the bill as it has been in the works. Here’s what they had to say.

Senator Dave McCormick

7/3/25

Congratulations to @POTUS for putting his vision into action and to Leader Thune and Speaker Johnson for putting so much of that agenda in one bill:

✅ Tax Relief ($2,200 child tax credit, doubling standard deduction, no tax on tips & no tax on overtime)⁰✅ Seal the Border and… — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) July 3, 2025

6/30/25

My Senate colleagues and I have been voting on amendments all day. Here are my thoughts on the Big Beautiful Bill ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QwgX31fpq3 — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) June 30, 2025

Senator John Fetterman

Not one single Democrat will vote for the “big beautiful bill.”



I’m here to vote on these amendments and keep the ball rolling.



I’m a HARD NO on the final bill and won’t support cutting Medicaid, SNAP or adding up to $5T to our national debt. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 30, 2025

Rep. Mike Kelly

Today, the U.S. House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. From small businesses to hardworking families, from children to seniors, the One Big Beautiful provides historic investments in Western Pennsylvania and the United States, both for today and for generations to come.… — Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) July 3, 2025

Rep. Summer Lee

Republicans just passed one of the most harmful bills in modern history that will devastate our communities for years to come.



I voted no. pic.twitter.com/BYTD8kVLvn — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) July 3, 2025

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler

Last November, the American people gave President Trump and congressional Republicans a clear mandate to provide economic relief to American families, secure our southern border, and reduce out-of-control government spending. The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers on that promise by… — Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) July 3, 2025

Rep. Chris Deluzio

My statement on my NO vote on the "Big Ugly Bill" ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kMy0pZQGVi — Congressman Chris Deluzio (@RepDeluzio) July 3, 2025

