Local plumber shares tips on how to prevent frozen pipes during winter

With the harsh cold comes the threat of frozen pipes.

Channel 11 talked to a local plumber about what people can do to protect their pipes against the cold.

Chris McDonnell works with Greater Pittsburgh Plumbing.

He recommends opening any cabinets beneath sinks to get warm air on them.

He also said to let faucets drip because it’s harder for moving water to freeze.

It is also wise to block out a draft.

“There’s not much you can do, though, once they freeze. So you’re going to want to take care of any drafts you got in the house, block off those windy areas because that’s where it gets you the most is where it’s drafty.”

If your pipes do freeze, plumbers recommend using an electric hair dryer to try to thaw them.

