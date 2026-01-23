Local plumbing professional shares how to protect your home during winter weather

PITTSBURGH — “I have a feeling that our phones are not going to stop ringing,” South Side Plumbing Vice President of Operations Jake Kicinzki told Channel 11.

Kicinzki says he’s expecting frozen pipes, broken water lines and countless phone calls over the next few days, ahead of a major winter storm.

His biggest piece of advice is know how to shut your water off.

“It’s absolutely panic, and it’s even more panic if they don’t know how to isolate the water line,” Kicinzki said. “That’s why I always tell people where the shut-off valve is. If you don’t know, I’m forced to react as soon as I can to get to your house and prevent damage.”

Another tip to avoid water line problems is to keep your house warm.

“Turning the furnaces up a little higher than usual,” Kicinzki said. “A couple more degrees. Around 72 degrees, I would say, is probably a good rule of thumb.”

For this upcoming drop in temperatures, keep the water flowing from the faucet.

“Leaving faucets drip with a steady stream. Especially, I would go with more of a steady stream with the temperatures coming up next week,” Kicinzki said.

Another thing Kicinzki is concerned about is losing power because that makes it even more difficult for them to do their job.

