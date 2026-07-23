Local program offers young girls a chance to learn how to fly drones and get certified

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Young girls are taking to the sky in Allegheny County.

Nearly a dozen teens spent the day learning to fly drones at South Fayette Township High School on Thursday.

The Fly Like A Girl (FLAG) program is the result of a partnership between Allegheny County Airport Authority and Baldwin-Whitehall and South Fayette high schools.

It helps the students take the necessary steps to become certified drone pilots.

Organizers say the program gives young girls the opportunity to learn about different kinds of careers in aviation and STEM, while addressing an underrepresentation of women in aviation.

“Whether you are flying a commercial plane or a drone, there is so much more to it. and we are trying to expose them to those careers to figure out if it’s something they like, something they want to study in the future, or maybe they don’t like it at all,” Baldwin-Whitehall Assistant Superintendent Janeen Peretin said.

So far, the program has taught more than 100 girls how to fly a drone and helped nearly a dozen earn licenses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group