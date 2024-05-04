Local realtor surpasses goal of raising $100,000 for breast cancer research through annual sale

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Those taking a Saturday drive in Hampton might have gone past a yard sale giving people the opportunity to breathe new life into old items and help women impacted by cancer at the same time.

For the past 20 years, a local woman has hosted a moving sale of a different kind. It’s called the Pink Tag Sale. The proceeds help women impacted by breast cancer

The one-day sale transforms a Hamptom Township Berkshire Hathaway real estate office into a department store.

Realtor Kelly Kuzemchak came out to support the cause.

“I got St. Patrick’s Day hats, and I’ve got tequila shot glasses,” Kuzemchak said about her purchases.

The money raised supports the Glimmer of Hope nonprofit, which helps women under 40 receive mammograms.

“When I was a freshman in college, I had a lump, and back then, that was in the late 60s, they didn’t have biopsies, they didn’t have mammograms. They just told my parents ‘we don’t know what it is we are cutting her open,’ and it wasn’t cancer,’ says Linda Pelkofer, Pink Tag Sale host and founder.

This sale is how Pelkofer is paying it forward, with the help of the local community.

“I come here every year,” Bruce Chase told Channel 11. He bought some old-school toys and collectibles.

By late Saturday morning, Pelkofer reached her goal of amassing $100,000 in total donations.

Now, her next goal is to raise $25,000 more in the next five years.

