Local retirement community hosts multi-generational watch party for US World Cup match

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Residents, families and staff at Friendship Village of South Hills in Upper St. Clair gathered for a Friday night World Cup watch party.

They celebrated the United States’ 4-1 victory over Paraguay on a large outdoor screen. The event also included a screening of the 1982 classic “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

The multi-generational event showcased the retirement living community’s efforts to provide engaging activities for its residents and their loved ones.

Colin Campbell, supervisor of lifestyles and programming at Friendship Village of South Hills, engaged in the festivities by playing soccer in the grass next to the screen with his soon-to-be 7-year-old daughter, Zenith.

“We have great ‘lived-experiences’ events the residents really enjoy year-round,” Campbell said. “In just a few-day span, we had the tiki boat experience, tonight’s game watch and movie, and we’ll be hosting an escape room in a couple of days inside the atrium area in our main building. There’s never a shortage of things to do around here, that’s for sure.”

One of Zenith’s friends is Marianne Deramo, an 87-year-old resident who has lived at Friendship Village of South Hills for two-and-a-half years. Deramo moved to the community from her long-time home on Neville Island.

“Events like this are terrific, and I don’t pass up any opportunity and try to go to every event I can,” Deramo said. “We go to the symphony, the city theater and even went on a tiki boat cruise on Pittsburgh’s rivers just yesterday.”

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