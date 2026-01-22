Local school district taking ‘disciplinary action’ after elementary student found with knife

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local school district is taking action after a weapons-related incident at an elementary school.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Montour School District Superintendent Christopher Stone said a student was found with a knife on Wednesday at Montour Elementary School.

School administration immediately investigated, secured the knife and followed response protocol, Stone said.

“Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken in accordance with District Policy and state law,” Stone said in the letter.

There is currently no threat to the school community.

