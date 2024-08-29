Local school districts continue to face bus driver shortage. Here’s what one is doing to change that

BALDWIN, Pa. — It’s back to school and back to the same major problem districts have been facing for several years now, a critical shortage of school bus drivers. It’s a top concern for superintendents.

“It’s probably number one,” Baldwin-Whitehall superintendent Dr. Randall Lutz said. “In other areas, you can have substitutes, you can reschedule, you can do things, there’s no way to go without a bus.”

Lutz said before 2020 they had more than 60 bus drivers, but now are struggling to get by with 39, including four stubs. If more than four are sick, they have to cancel a route.

“We are not alone, it’s nationwide. It’s causing us to challenge what our service model used to be.”

The district’s transportation supervisor sent a letter to parents explaining how they’re adding alternative methods to make sure all students get to school, including nearly 200 students who live in the district but need to be bussed to outside schools.

The letter said in part, “We understand that this change may be new and different, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we adapt to these circumstances. It is also important to note that this model may represent a new direction for the school transportation industry as a whole, as districts nationwide seek innovative solutions to address the driver shortage.”

Lutz said finding enough drivers who want the job and have a CDL license has been hard.

“HopSkipDrive and First Student have similar models. It’s folks using their own cars. These types of drivers will help us with one-offs, one or two students going to smaller schools.”

HopSkipDrive, a National Youth Transportation Service is also working with Pittsburgh Public Schools and in talks with several other districts in Western Pennsylvania. They say they are 40% more affordable than underutilized bus routes. They support 10,000 schools across the country and across the state.

A spokesperson for the company said, “A HopSkipDrive partnership empowers Baldwin-Whitehall School District Transportation officials to arrange safe, reliable student rides from HopSkipDrive CareDrivers: vetted local caregivers

Lutz said they are still hiring bus drivers.

“If you like kids and want to support the process please apply!”

Cara Sapida asked him how many do they want.

“As many as I can get! I’ll take one but I’ll take 1000, too.”

