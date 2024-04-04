Man accused of stabbing passenger on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus identified, charged

A man accused of stabbing another passenger on a Port Authority bus this week has been identified.

Adrian Dunston, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide and related charges for allegedly stabbing another passenger multiple times on a bus in Hazelwood Tuesday morning.

It happened on the 56-Lincoln Place bus around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Second and Flowers avenues.

Dunston fled on foot but was taken into custody about a half hour later, a PRT spokesperson told Channel 11.

Dunston had no ID on him and refused to provide his name, according to PRT. Originally charged as “John Doe,” he was positively identified through the FBI’s national fingerprint identification system based on a prior arrest.

Dunston is in the Allegheny County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

The victim remains at UPMC Mercy Hospital. An update on his condition may be available later today, PRT said.

