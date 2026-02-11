Local senior complex residents told not to shower, flush toilets due to pump issue

OAKMONT, Pa. — Residents of a local senior apartment building are being told not to shower or flush their toilets.

Channel 11 obtained a letter from management to tenants at the Munroe Tower Apartments, located along Delaware Avenue in Oakmont.

The letter says there is a problem with the building’s pumps “because of people not following the rules of the building.”

“No one is to be running any water unless you are putting it in a container. No water is to go down the drains or toilet,” the letter says.

Residents still have access to running water for drinking or cooking, the letter says, but they’re not to put anything down the drains until the issue is resolved.

The property is owned by a company called The Michaels Organization. Channel 11 has reached out for a comment but has not heard back yet.

