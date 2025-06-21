Local shelter reminds pet owners to keep animals out of heat as temperatures rise

Animal Friends is reminding pet owners to keep their pets safe during an incoming heat wave.

The local shelter took to Facebook on Saturday to remind the public of some ways to protect their animals from high temperatures.

Those tips included:

Providing animals with ample shade and fresh, cool water

Limiting exercise outside during the hottest parts of the day

Walking pets early in the morning or later in the evening when temperatures are lower

Consider bringing outdoor pets into cool areas like basements or garages

Keeping your pet off hot pavement to avoid burning their feet. Animal Friends said pavement can reach 150 degrees on a 90-degree day

“Your pets can’t tell you if they’re too hot or ask for a cool drink of water. Be vigilant. If you’re hot, your pets are too,” Animal Friends said.

Pet owners are reminded, as always, to never leave their pets in a parked car.

