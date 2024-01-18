Local shoppers react to Aldi’s plastic bag ban

PITTSBURGH — In an effort to be environmentally responsible, Aldi is no longer offering plastic bags to shoppers.

Aldi has 2,300 stores across the country and says it’s the first major retailer in the United States to eliminate plastic shopping bags.

“It’s better for the environment you know they don’t decompose they don’t turn into whatever so they’re just a nuisance I think,” shopper Anne DiGiorgi said.

Aldi says it’ll save over 4,400 tons (nearly nine million pounds) of plastic from circulation each year.

“Well, I guess there’s a point to that. I don’t know if it’s as important as everyone says. But that’s just me,” shopper Jim Roos said.

Aldi advises customers to bring their own reusable bags when shopping.

They can also also be purchased at checkout.

“I’m glad they’re doing it. I wish more stores would. I think it’ll force people to use paper or bags like this,” DiGiorgi said.

In October, a plastic bag ban went into effect in the City of Pittsburgh. All retail and restaurants are prohibited from providing single-use plastic bags or nonrecyclable paper bags.

“I use them for my trash bags. You know what I mean. But they’re doing away with them so oh well what are you gonna do?” shopper Earl Fuller.

In addition to eliminating plastic bags, Aldi is looking to transition to natural refrigerants in all of its U.S. stores by 2035.

Aldi has 50 locations in Western Pennsylvania.

