Local special education teacher runs Pittsburgh Marathon while pushing student in stroller

PITTSBURGH — As runners heal up from the Pittsburgh Marathon weekend, we’re catching up with a local teacher who brought her student along for the entire 26-mile journey.

For them, this wasn’t just a race, it was a shared experience and a chance to cross the finish line together.

Megan Megrey is a special education teacher at the Watson Institute in Sewickley.

In this year’s full marathon, she ran with her 5-year-old student, Miesha.

“It came to a fruition because she really loves people watching. She really appreciates, you know, a good show. And I knew, you know, the Pittsburgh marathon would bring that to the table”, Megrey said.

Last year, the pair did the half marathon. This year, they decided to double the remarkable journey.

“I get to choose, you know, my discomfort, and I know it’s temporary,” Megrey said. “But working, you know, with Miesha and the majority of my students, they don’t get that choice.”

Megan trained in North Park, pushing a stroller with weights in it.

And Sunday, all that hard work paid off with the support of Miesha’s parents, who followed them along the course.

“Everybody was really great. You know, got a lot of cheers, everybody really liked her decorations and pom poms on the stroller,” Megrey said. “We stopped a lot along the way for spectators, and there was some really good bubble stands that we both found joy in stopping to see, especially the kiddos giving high fives. Was a lot of fun.”

And at the finish line they both got medals.

“Physically, if I can give her an experience that she may otherwise not have been able to have on her own, you know, I’m really happy to do so,” Megrey said.

