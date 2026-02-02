Local students returning to school after snowstorm, but lingering winter conditions cause concern

After a long week of remote learning, students and parents across Western Pennsylvania are preparing to return to the classroom.

Some parents say it may be too soon because of lingering snow mounds, icy roads and frigid temperatures.

While nearly every district across our area is welcoming students and staff back on Monday, parents like Linda are weighing whether it is worth sending their children in.

“I think it’s a hard decision for administration,” she said. “Kids and teachers need to be back in school, but conditions are still a little iffy.”

North Hills School District plans to be fully open Monday.

Linda’s children attend the district, and she also works there as a teacher.

She said she worries about students who ride the bus and may have to wait outside in single-digit temperatures.

“There’s no place for them to stand,” she said. “Parents might be dropping off. A lot more drop-offs, car riders waiting at the bus stops.”

Anthony Avery said he has similar concerns for his grandkids, who attend Propel Schools.

“If you stand on the sidewalks, it comes up halfway up my leg,” Avery said. “The kids are shorter than I am, so imagine them having to walk on the sidewalk. They have to walk in the streets.”

Avery said he plans to drive his grandkids to the bus stop as usual, but is prepared to take them directly to school if needed.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Sunday it would return to normal school day operations Monday.

Woodland Hills School District also announced a return to in-person learning Monday.

District leaders are urging parents to review bus safety with their children, noting that snow piles could block drivers’ views.

In Pittsburgh, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said about 25 Department of Public Works trucks and contractors are working regular shifts to clear sidewalks and roads.

District leaders continue to encourage parents to use caution as students return to class.

