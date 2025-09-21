Local veterans service organization opens new event, social space in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A local veterans service organization is celebrating 20 years of helping our military men and women.

Operation Troop Appreciation held a grand opening Saturday for its new headquarters along Pennsylvania Avenue in West Mifflin.

Officials say the new headquarters will give veterans and the community a space to hold events and build camaraderie.

“That hasn’t existed in the Mon Valley, and we’re just so proud to be able to serve the Mon Valley community and veterans today,” said Monica Orluck, CEO of Operation Troop Appreciation.

The headquarters also features a lounge space where veterans can relax and meet one-on-one with case workers and service providers.

