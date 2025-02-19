Local woman raises concerns about the safety of a pain medication given to her cat

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — Megan Lindeman adopted her cat, Ollie 10 years ago, just before Christmas. He has big, green eyes and an endearing snaggle-tooth.

“He is a quirky little guy,” Lindeman says. “He is a cuddle bug - he is just really sweet.”

Lindeman says last May, Ollie went to the vet for a routine dental cleaning. Without her knowledge or permission, Ollie was prescribed Zorbium, an opioid used to control pain in cats, post-operation. It goes right on a cat’s skin and helps control pain for several days.

Lindeman says Zorbium did not make Ollie feel better. She says Ollie started hallucinating and wouldn’t eat, drink or go to the bathroom.

“It was really scary,” Lindeman said. “I was really upset. I was really angry. I was concerned for him and his health and if he would recover.”

