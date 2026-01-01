Local World War II veteran dies at 100

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A local World War II veteran has died at the age of 100.

John Dinnocenzo, of Turtle Creek, died peacefully on Tuesday night, his family said.

Channel 11 spoke with Dinnocenzo in June as he prepared to celebrate his birthday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local World War II veteran to celebrate 100th birthday

He was drafted to serve in World War II. He received a Purple Heart and a bronze star after he was injured in a battle in Anzio, Italy.

Dinnocenzo was the father of three children. He was a grandfather and a great-grandfather.

His family said he spent this last year working in his garden, which they said was quite abundant and brought him great satisfaction.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOWa

©2026 Cox Media Group