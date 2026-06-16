Local wrestling standout killed in motorcycle crash in Washington County

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local wrestling standout was killed in a motorcycle crash in Washington County over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday night on Linden Road in North Strabane. Jesse Orbin Jr. suffered a severe brain injury in the incident and died in the crash.

The 20-year-old was a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and was a current student-athlete at Waynesburg University. His community is rallying around his family following the crash.

Orbin grew up within the harness racing community at The Meadows. His father works as a trainer there. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to support Orbin’s family.

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