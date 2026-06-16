Neighbors bring concerns about swim club to officials after apparent shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Neighbors are demanding answers after a reported shooting at a pool party in Penn Hills.

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Residents pressed leaders during a council meeting on Monday night, but some did not get what they were looking for.

Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she and other public officials are intentionally not commenting on Saturday night’s incident. She said it would be too premature to do so right now.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, we’re unable to provide additional details or comment on matters that may be related to the investigation at this time,” Calabrese said at the start of the meeting.

A statement from the police chief released an hour before the meeting said:

“The incident remains under active investigation by the Penn Hills Police Department. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we are unable to provide additional details or comment on matters that may be related to the investigation at this time. We are aware of information circulating publicly regarding this incident; however, the Department will not comment on the accuracy or inaccuracy of such information while the investigation remains ongoing. Should information become available for public release, it will be provided at the appropriate time. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Some neighbors who live on Twin Oaks Drive, the street where the shooting reportedly happened, did show up to the meeting with the intent to express their concerns. That included Mitchell James.

“I was outraged. I thought it was going to be addressed today at this council meeting,” James said.

Patrick Smith, who lives near the Olympic Swim and Health Club, says loud music and disruptions among teens are plaguing the neighborhood, especially during the summer months.

“Particularly about the conditions for violence that are being created by either negligence or willfulness by the owner,” Smith said.

While he’s happy the mayor and other council members did briefly address it, saying they are not taking this lightly, he also said this will not be his last time speaking on this.

“We’re just going to continue to follow up and continue to push until this activity on our road is done,” Smith said.

The mayor did address the public following the meeting and said she is working to find out what she can do legally regarding the latest incident involving the Olympic Club.

Channel 11 has repeatedly attempted to get a response from the owner, but she said she did not have a comment.

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