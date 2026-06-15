Person shot in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A person was shot in Homewood on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the 7300 block of Frankstown Avenue in Homewood at around 4:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said initial reports indicated that shots were fired after an altercation between two males.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and chest. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. His age has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police said Frankstown Avenue will be closed between Collier Street and Sterrett Street while detectives investigate the scene.

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