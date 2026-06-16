Person rescued from hillside near I-279 construction zone in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was rescued on Tuesday morning after falling over a hillside near a construction zone on I-279 in Ross Township.

Our photographer captured video of that individual being rescued from the hillside by the Jacks Run Road bridge. They were brought down by a bucket on a fire truck and then taken into an ambulance. Their condition is currently unknown.

A portion of southbound I-279 and the HOV lanes were supposed to be closed overnight for work, but the closure was canceled because of equipment issues.

PennDOT closed the northbound lanes during the rescue, but they have since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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