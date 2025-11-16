‘Lockers of Love’ fundraiser in Pittsburgh gives mothers a space to remember lost loved ones

PITTSBURGH — A group for grieving mothers in Pittsburgh helped raise funds on Saturday through memorial lockers.

“Lockers of Love” is part of the Woman2Woman initiative, which connects mothers with mental health professionals and mentors.

At the North Side Partnership Project building in Perry South, community members can sponsor a locker for mothers to transform into a memorial space, honoring a lost loved one.

“To get a locker, if you’ve lost a loved one, and decorate it and put things in it to show, look, my child lived, and my child has all these memories that I can leave here and come and visit when I want to,” Woman2Woman facilitator Geraldine Massey said.

A sponsorship is $25, Massey said.

Lockers of Love sprouted from a desire to repurpose lockers at the Northside Partnership Project’s building, according to partnership Executive Director Eleanor Williams.

“It’s the gift to be able to see a loved one and then reflect back on the time that you spent with your loved one, and reflect on the time that you’ll spend with the ones that are still here,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. “I think that whenever you do that type of reflection, it brings a level of healing.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group