‘Long live Mac Miller’: Artist shares new song with posthumous feature from Pittsburgh rapper

Late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller’s legacy lives on.

On Tuesday, one of Miller’s close friends and collaborators, Thundercat, released a new song with posthumous contributions from the Point Breeze native.

In a social media post announcing the song, “She Knows Too Much,” Thundercat paid tribute to his friend.

“What can I say about Mac Miller that hasn’t been said, shared & explored with you all,” he said. “I always considered Mac a ‘one man rat pack.’ Smooth like Frank, cool like Sammy, suave like Dean.”

Thundercat said he’s known there was “something special” about the song, which was created in Miller’s garage, and he’s “happy to be able to finally share!”

Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, died in 2018 at the age of 26.

Referencing some of Miller’s own albums, Thundercat said, “From Faces, to Swimming in Circles, to Ballonerism and beyond…long live Mac Miller!!!"

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group