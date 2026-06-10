Long-running taco festival returns to Strip District in September

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s longest-running celebration of authentic tacos is returning in the fall!

The Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival is set for Sept. 12 in the Strip District.

Organizers call the family-friendly festival a celebration of vibrant culture that brings the community together for a day of food, music and fun.

This year’s lineup of over 20 food trucks exclusively features taco vendors.

General admission tickets are $5, while VIP tickets are $35. Click here to get tickets or learn more.

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