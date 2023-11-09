Longtime Bethel Park police chief abruptly resigns, mayor says

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Channel 11 has learned the longtime chief of the Bethel Park Police Department abruptly resigned.

According to the borough’s mayor, Chief Timothy O’Connor resigned from his post on Monday.

The mayor is working to learn more about the resignation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

